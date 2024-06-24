The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) is pleased to announce a landmark 5-day regional workshop on “Energy Efficiency Initiatives and Sustainable Energy Data Collection” from July 24 – 28, 2024, in Cotonou, Benin. This pivotal event is organized in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the African Energy Commission (AFREC), Specialized Agency of African Union.

This workshop holds special significance as it coincides with the period that ECREEE will be observing its 14th anniversary, a milestone marking over a decade of dedicated service and impactful initiatives in promoting sustainable energy across the ECOWAS region, and the 49th anniversary of the ECOWAS Commission.

The workshop will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from ECOWAS member states, the ECOWAS Commission, the WAEMU Commission, the African Energy Commission and various technical and financial partners (GIZ, UNIDO, AfDB, UNDP, kfW). This convergence of experts and decision-makers underscores the collaborative spirit necessary for advancing energy efficiency and sustainable energy data management in the region.

The workshop aims to achieve several critical outcomes that will enhance energy efficiency and sustainable energy data initiatives within the ECOWAS region, from which we highlight: (1)- Enhanced Member State Involvement: Foster greater involvement of ECOWAS member states in implementing energy efficiency programs and projects spearheaded by ECREEE and its partners, (2) Improved Monitoring Processes: Enhance the processes for monitoring the operationalization of member states’ sustainable energy action plans, (3) – Capacity Building: Strengthen the capabilities of National Energy Data Focal Points ECREEE and AFREC in the field of energy efficiency data management.

ECREEE has been playing a pivotal role in enhancing data collection for decision-making by developing robust mechanisms to gather and analyze energy data across the West African region. The Centre implements comprehensive data management systems and conducts extensive research to provide accurate and up-to-date information on energy production, consumption, and efficiency. This data-driven approach enables policymakers to make informed decisions, optimize energy resources, and design effective policies for sustainable development.

Additionally, the workshop will serve to ensure a synergy of actions between the Energy Efficiency initiatives implemented by ECREEE and its partners through the full involvement of ECOWAS Member States, to set up an efficient system for collecting data on Energy Efficiency in West Africa and to consolidate the Sustainable Energy data collection system to support ECOWAS Observatory for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECOWREX) and the preparation of Annual Reports on progress in RE and EE in the region as well as future initiatives.