The ECOWAS Commission successfully organized the first meeting of the Strategic Steering Committee (SSC) of the “ Africa Trade Competitiveness and Market Access ” (ATCMA) Program – ECOWAS component from June 17 to 19, 2026, in Banjul, The Gambia.

Funded by the European Union under the Global Gateway initiative and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), the program aims to strengthen the competitiveness of regional value chains and improve market access for West African businesses.

The meeting brought together representatives from the ECOWAS Commission, the UEMOA Commission, the European Union Delegation, ECOWAS member states, Mauritania, regional private-sector organizations, and the program’s implementing agencies (UNIDO and ITC).

Participants reviewed progress made since the program’s launch on June 17, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria; the program’s governance and coordination mechanisms; the report on the selection of priority value chains; and the six-month work plan.

Following the deliberations, the Committee adopted the terms of reference for the Strategic Steering Committee, approved the report on the selection of value chains, and validated the two priority value chains identified by the program, namely, formulated complementary foods and pharmaceuticals. The six-month work plan was also adopted, accompanied by recommendations aimed at strengthening institutional coordination, stakeholder participation, and the effectiveness of the program’s implementation.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Kalilou SYLLA, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, emphasized the vital importance of the program for the region, which is undergoing rapid economic and geopolitical change. He suggested clear indicators and a collective commitment so that, by the end of the project, measurable results could be demonstrated: an increase in the percentage of trade, a rise in local pharmaceutical production, and an effective reduction in customs barriers.

In conclusion, the representatives commended the progress made and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the program’s effective implementation for the benefit of member states and the regional private sector.