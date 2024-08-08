Following operations “Safe Domain I” in November 2021, and “Safe Domain II” in September 2023, ECOWAS and its Multinational Maritime Coordination Centre (MMCC) for Zone E, which includes Togo, Benin and Nigeria, are organising Operation Safe Domain III: a major maritime initiative to strengthen to strengthen safety on the high seas from 5 to 9 August 2024.

The main objective of this inter-state operation is to combine efforts and resources to meet the challenges of maritime security. It covers key activities such as research, information exchange, maritime and aerial surveillance and the intervention of operational units where necessary.

Operation Safe Domain III will last 5 days. It is an operation to patrol and secure the maritime area of zone “E”, involving Togo, Nigeria and Benin. It is part of a code of conduct relating to the prevention and repression of acts of piracy, armed robbery at sea and illegal maritime activities in the ‘E’ economic zone. The ceremony brings together a number of political figures and civil authorities from the various national administrations of the three countries in zone E.

During the opening ceremony Commodore Aniedi Aniedu Iboki, Director CMMC Zone E noted that in view of the transnational challenges faced by the ECOWAS maritime domain in terms of maritime security affecting the economic development and livelihoods of its local communities, the ECOWAS Conference of Heads of State and Government, adopted a robust ECOWAS Integrated Maritime Strategy (EIMS), in March 2014. He thanked the various partners such as the European Union, UNODC, the United States, Denmark, Germany and France for their support in securing the ECOWAS maritime domain and to encourage them to continue these efforts.

In his speech, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission, stressed that the current 4 X 4 strategic objectives of ECOWAS, including objective 1 (strengthening regional peace and security), call for the full operationalisation of the ECOWAS maritime security architecture. Thus, the theme of Exercise 2024 “Protecting the blue economy of ECOWAS Zone E through collaboration on maritime security” is appropriate and in harmony with the Community’s vision. He further stated that the oceans are a major economic and environmental resource where some 90% of international trade is conducted. He thanked the development partners, including the European Union through the GoGIN (Gulf of Guinea Inter-Regional Network) project, implemented by Expertise France, and praised their efforts to combat maritime insecurity.

Representing Mr Fortunet Alain NOUATIN, Minister Delegate in charge of Defence of the Republic of Benin, Brigadier General Abdul-Baki Sanni Bachabi, Chief of Staff, welcomed all participants in the operation to Benin and praised the commitment and determination of all those involved in organising this operation. He also thanked the Zone E CMMC and all the partners involved in the success of this 3rd Zone E maritime patrol operation, known as ‘Safe Domain III’.

These joint maritime patrols, which will come to an end on Friday 9 August 2024, mark ECOWAS’s ongoing efforts and commitment to strengthening maritime security in the region.