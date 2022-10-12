On the evening of October 5th, 2022, Saudi time, Dongfeng (http://www.Dongfeng-global.com) Brand Night and the launch of new vehicles of Dongfeng SHINE MAX and AX7 MACH were held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Over 300 guests and over 70 media representatives from Saudi government officials, banks, distributors and VIP customers witnessed the launch of new Dongfeng products.

At the launch ceremony of the new vehicles, UMA general manager Mr Walid, the distributor of Dongfeng in Saudi Arabia, introduced the cooperation experience between UMA and Dongfeng and future market expansion plan.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation's marketing representative in the Middle East introduced Dongfeng's strength and overseas development, and said that Dongfeng plans to put more resources and products into Saudi market, building Saudi Arabia into Dongfeng Motor's overseas strategic market. On site, Dongfeng light commercial vehicle and other models were simultaneously displayed.

Dongfeng SHINE MAX and AX7 MACH originated from Dongfeng AEOLUS's "RACE DNA" and storm aesthetic design, which have Mach powertrain independently developed and produced by Dongfeng. With distinct design aesthetic feeling and excellent product performance, they can meet the demand of Saudi customers for products, and provide a better choice of quality and value for the local automobile market.

On October 6th, Saudi time, over 200 special guests tried the test drive at Track in Jeddah, and fully felt the smart technology, safety and comfort of Dongfeng SHINE MAX and AX7 MACH.

Ahmed Aljohani, head of a local automobile distributor, said, “Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of the three major automobile groups in China, it’s my honor to be invited here today. In recent years, Chinese brands become increasingly mature in Saudi Arabia, and Chinese products are increasingly recognized and favored. I believe it will be better and better. We’d like to bring various Dongfeng products to Saudi Arabia and serve customers.”

Saudi mainstream media such as Auto Saudi, Motory and First Auto broadcast live and released the campaign on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, snapchat and other platforms immediately. Subsequently, social media communication and other activities will be launched gradually. Dongfeng will keep expanding its network, enhancing its experience and provide better products and services for Saudi customers.

Contact:

Sun Quan

Email: squan@dfmc.com.cn

Website: http://www.Dongfeng-global.com/