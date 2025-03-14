On Thursday 13 March 2025, DIG Shatrujeet Singh, Commanding Officer of the Indian Coast Guard Ship, Saksham paid a courtesy call on Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, as part of his tour to countries in the Indian Ocean.

Discussions during the meeting focused on collaboration in the field of Maritime Security, where the Minister highlighted that India’s assistance in tackling common challenges has been vital for maintaining security and stability in the Indian Ocean region. In this regard, Minister Radegonde conveyed the Seychelles Government’s heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for the donation of the Patrol Boat ‘Boudeuse’ on February 25, 2025.

The Minister also noted that staff from the Seychelles Defense Forces have benefited from various capacity-building initiatives, particularly through short-term courses and specialised trainings offered under the ITEC programme. DIG Shatrujeet Singh expressed his eagerness to continue providing similar training opportunities, sharing of expertise as well as venture into pollution control response with the Seychelles Coast Guard.

The meeting was informed that the Indian Navy will be participating in this year’s National Day Parade.