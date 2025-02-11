Thousands of people affected by the fighting in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are leaving displacement sites in and around Goma for safer areas, the UN humanitarian affairs office OCHA reported on Tuesday.

Last month, M23 rebels captured the city - the largest in the region and capital of North Kivu province. Nearly 3,000 people have reportedly been killed and 2,880 injured.

OCHA Spokesperson Jens Laerke said more than 110,000 displaced people have left sites in Goma and have started to move to villages in the Masisi, Rutshuru and Nyiragongo territories.

UN teams carried out humanitarian assessments in Rutshuru last week and will continue assessments this week in return areas to inform the response.

Ultimatum to leave

He said humanitarian partners remain concerned by the 72-hour ultimatum given by M23 representatives two days ago urging displaced people living in sites and collective centres in Goma to leave and return to their villages.

Mr. Laerke noted, however, that the M23 issued a statement on Monday, which he quoted. It explained that the group “fully supports and encourages voluntary returns, but does not compel anyone to return without firm security guarantees.”

“We reiterate that all returns had to be voluntary and take place under safe, informed and dignified conditions in accordance with international humanitarian law,” he said.

Displacement sites dismantled

Meanwhile, humanitarian partners are also alarmed by the ongoing but unplanned dismantling of sites for internally displaced people.

“This situation leads to the loss of humanitarian infrastructure at the sites, including border facilities, health centres and cholera treatment centers, resulting in significant losses of humanitarian investments and reduced response capacities,” he said.