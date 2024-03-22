Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On March 22, the Cabinet approved the holding of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama from August 20 to 22, 2025, and the awards ceremony for the Fifth Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize on that occasion.

For approximately 30 years since the launch of TICAD in 1993, the Government of Japan has been making efforts based on the spirit of supporting African-led development. Through the TICAD process, Japan will further deepen its relations with African countries.

