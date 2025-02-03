In the wake of the devastating shelling of a busy market in Omdurman, which killed at least 54 people and injured another 158 people, many of them women and children, Save the Children is delivering emergency health kits and saline drips to the Al Naw Hospital, providing crucial support for life-saving care.

The market attack came just four days after an attack on Abu Shouk camp on the outskirts of El Fasher killed at least seven people and injured 11 more. On 25 January, an attack on the El Fasher Saudi Teaching Hospital in North Darfur killed about 70 people and injured many others.

These are the latest incidents in nearly two years of war with Sudan now facing the world’s largest displacement crisis with 14 million people forced to flee their home seeking safety.

Mohamed Abdiladif, Save the Children’s Country Director for Sudan, said:

“These are just the incidents we hear about – we know many others go unreported. Attacks on civilian infrastructure are accumulating in Sudan, causing widespread devastation. Markets and hospitals are being bombed, resulting in mass casualties among children and their families. Meanwhile, the prolonged siege of El Fasher – now 10 months long – has led to a horrific situation of food insecurity.

“More than three quarters of a million children under five in Sudan will suffer severe acute malnutrition this year – which is the most deadly, acute, nightmarish form of malnutrition, that needs urgent medical attention for a child to survive. That figure alone should stop prompt leaders to act.

“Markets and hospitals are being bombed. There are reports that all morgues in Omdurman are full. This is a living nightmare for children.

“We need donors to come together to meet the critical needs of children and their families, and leaders to come together to find a resolution to this conflict.”