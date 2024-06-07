Crossware Email Signature, a leader in email signature management solutions, has successfully concluded its participation in GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) held in Marrakesh, Morocco. The event, renowned for highlighting the latest technological advancements, provided a valuable platform for Crossware (www.Crossware365.com/) to engage with industry leaders and showcase its innovative solutions.

Throughout the event, Crossware demonstrated how its email signature management software can enhance communication and branding for businesses. The company’s booth attracted numerous visitors interested in learning how Crossware’s solutions can ensure consistency, compliance, and professional branding in every email. Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with over 120 badges scanned throughout the event.

"We were thrilled with the response we received at GITEX Africa 2024", said Al Schaeffer, Head of Sales of Crossware. "The event exceeded our expectations, providing us with numerous opportunities to engage with potential customers and partners. We are excited about the future possibilities this exposure has opened up for us in the African market and extended territories".

“Presenting our work and receiving such positive feedback was a highlight for us at the conference”, added Al Schaeffer. “We were delighted to demonstrate our technological advancements, which showcased our industry-leading services and paved the way for discussions on future collaboration opportunities with global innovators interested in our work”.

Event Highlights:

Networking Opportunities: Crossware connected with key industry stakeholders and potential partners, paving the way for future collaborations. Notable interactions included meetings with 4Sight Cloud, Mindware, and the Chief Commercial Officer for Morocco Telco, all positive and hinted at fruitful partnerships. Securing a new channel partner for North Africa, and servicing clients across government sectors, financial services, and healthcare was a significant highlight.

Live Demonstrations: Attendees experienced live demonstrations of Crossware’s email signature management solutions, highlighting their ease of use and effectiveness. These demonstrations showcased our product's capabilities to prospective clients and partners, reinforcing its value and driving interest.

Market Expansion: The event solidified Crossware’s commitment to expanding its presence in Africa, helping businesses streamline their email communications. Key opportunities emerged in various sectors, including finance, insurance, distribution, and cloud services. Moreover, Crossware identified substantial user opportunities with prominent organizations in Morocco. The total number of users interested in our software exceeded 39,500, and we have developed promising opportunities with several key partners and potential distributors.

By strategically engaging with these stakeholders and demonstrating the robust capabilities of our solutions, Crossware has significantly strengthened its market presence and laid the groundwork for continued growth and success in the African region and beyond.

For interviews, images or further information please contact:

Crossware Managing Director

Troy Adams

tadams@crossware365.com

About Crossware:

Crossware’s powerful tools allow its clients to personalise company emails with intelligently applied ad banners, email signatures, disclaimers and more.

In 2013 as Microsoft business solutions grew, Crossware was the first to introduce an Email Signature Solution for Microsoft Office 365. Today, Crossware Email Signature has over a million users across 80 countries.



For more information about Crossware Email Signature and to explore our innovative solutions, please visit www.Crossware365.com.