On November 5th, the Counsellor for Economic and Commercial affairs, Mr Wang Jianxun, met with Hon.Sam Cheptoris, the Minister of Water and Environment. During the discussions, the two sides had in-depth exchanges on cooperation in the field of bamboo industry and environment protection.

Wang introduced the important outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation 2024. Wang emphasiezed that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Museveni, the political trust and friendship have deepened, the cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful outcomes, and economic and trade ties have grown from strength to strength. China and Uganda bilateral relations are at their best in history. The Chinese Embassy in Uganda is willing to work closely with Ministry of Water and Environment to promote bamboo industry cooperation between the two countries to a new level. He expected the two sides would work closely to promote the implementation of the “Ten Partnership Actions” of modernization.

Hon.Sam Cheptoris expressed his gratitude to China for the support to the development of bambaoo industry in Uganda. He emphasized that the Ministry looks forward to further strengthening the exchanges and cooperation in the field of bamboo industry between Uganda and China.