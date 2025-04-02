In South Sudan, a young country going through a transitional period towards peace and democracy, citizens are bound to have questions and concerns both about national political processes and their everyday challenges.

As residents of seven villages in Morobo County found out over the course of two days, outreach activities conducted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) provide a safe platform where people at the grassroots level are listened to, can ask questions and, at least sometimes, get a clearer view of a bigger picture that often seems far removed from village life.

Hundreds of residents, seated in the shade of lush mango trees, made the most of the opportunity to interact with peacekeepers and local leaders, making more general inquiries about protection of civilian and the security situation, but also about local issues, like illegal checkpoints, poor roads and a lack of other basic services.

“We don’t have sufficient access to healthcare and education. That is of course a problem,” commented Kebita Grace, a women’s representative from Kimba.

Others, like Noel Jabe in Morobo town, expressed concerns about tensions in his county.

“When we move around, we often meet people from different political groups who ask us about our affiliations, who we are loyal to. These interactions create a sense of insecurity that is challenging to deal with,” he said.

His fellow citizen Alex Pitia offered a potential solution.

“We have no police around here, but if that issue could be addressed, I think we would be okay.”

Some participants pointed out other factors they feel cause tensions, with one stressing the need to resolve conflicts between farmers and cattle keepers, whose animals sometimes ruin crops, and another highlighted the abundance of small arms as a security concern, suggesting that all guns in the hands of civilians be removed.

Apart from facilitating discussions and fielding questions, UNMISS representatives also explained the mission’s mandate – dispelling a few common misunderstandings in the process - and its efforts to prevent, mitigate and resolve intercommunal conflicts amicably, through dialogue.

“To communicate freely is key, because a journey towards lasting peace may very well begin with single voices joining each other in continuous conversations," concluded James Mugo Muriithi, a Civil Affairs Officer serving with the peacekeeping mission, adding that its efforts to reach out to communities across the country will continue.