A Technical Working Group (TWG) comprising representatives from Regional Economic Communities (RECs), African Union Member States, and animal welfare organizations convened in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso from 7th to 11th April 2025 to initiate the formulation of a Pan-African Donkey Strategy. Led by the African Union – InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), the meeting responds to an Executive Decision endorsed by the Heads of State and Government, which calls for urgent action to safeguard Africa’s rapidly declining donkey populations.

Opening Session: Setting the Stage for Action

The four-day strategy write-shop, graciously hosted by the Government of Burkina Faso, was officially opened by a representative from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Resources, and Fisheries (MRAH). Goodwill remarks were delivered by the Director of AU-IBAR, the Director of Veterinary Services of Burkina Faso, IGAD/ICPALD on behalf of other RECs, and the International Coalition for Working Equines (ICWE).

Strategic Direction and Progress

The workshop reviewed the aspirations laid out in the Executive Decision, reaffirming that the emerging Pan-African Donkey Strategy must address the threat posed by the unregulated mass slaughter of donkeys for their skins. This growing trade—lacking sustainable value chain development—has caused substantial socio-economic losses, particularly among communities that depend on donkeys for their livelihoods, and is contributing to alarming declines in donkey populations across the continent.

The Executive Decision calls for a strategy that will:

1. Mitigate the socio-economic and welfare impacts of the donkey skin trade.

2. Ensure the inclusion of donkeys in national livestock development policies, strategies, and investment frameworks.

3. Enhance donkey welfare and improve production and productivity.

4. Promote the development of sustainable donkey value chains, including research on breeding and conservation.

5. Mobilize resources for a continentally coordinated program for donkey conservation, development, and management.

Key Discussions and Emerging Priorities

Stakeholders presented status updates on donkey populations and slaughter trends across different regions, highlighting the severe impacts on community livelihoods, especially for women who rely on donkeys for daily household and agricultural tasks.

Cross-cutting challenges identified include:

• Weak legislative and policy frameworks,

• Poor enforcement of animal welfare standards,

• Inadequate veterinary infrastructure and capacity,

• Lack of sustainable breeding and conservation programs.

Participants emphasized the need for:

• Strengthened regional coordination mechanisms,

• Robust data collection and evidence-based planning,

• Inclusion of donkeys in national livestock and animal health policies,

• Community education and behavior change campaigns,

• Responsible breeding practices to preserve genetic diversity, and

• Development of diversified markets for donkey-based products beyond skins and milk.

The role of animal welfare organizations in promoting best practices and community engagement was also recognized as critical to the success of the strategy.

Next Steps

The TWG produced a preliminary draft of the Pan-African Donkey Strategy, which will be shared across technical platforms for further consultation. It will then undergo validation by relevant government institutions, regional bodies, and stakeholders before being submitted to the African Union’s Specialized Technical Committee (STC) and eventually to the Heads of State and Government for formal adoption.

Upon endorsement, AU-IBAR will coordinate the implementation of the strategy, marking a significant milestone in the collective effort to conserve, protect, and sustainably manage donkey populations across Africa.