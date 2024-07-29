With large-scale projects aimed at producing 12.5 million tons of green hydrogen (https://apo-opa.co/3WHhjte) annually by 2035, Mauritania is positioning itself to capture up to 1.5% of the global green hydrogen market by 2050. Last year, business management consultant Conjuncta, in partnership with renewable energy producer Infinity Power, signed an agreement (https://apo-opa.co/3YmDvdh) with Mauritania’s Ministry of Petroleum, Mines and Energy to produce up to eight million tons of green hydrogen per year for international markets.

As the company progresses with large-scale green hydrogen developments in Mauritania, Conjuncta CEO Prof. Stefan Liebing’s participation as a speaker during this year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.co/4dksKwn) – taking place in Dakar from December 3-4 – is poised to shine a light on the country’s burgeoning green hydrogen market. During the conference, Liebing is expected to outline ongoing projects while sharing insight into the strategic potential of the country’s green hydrogen market.

In its first phase, Conjuncta’s $34-billion green hydrogen project will have an electrolysis capacity of 400 MW and is expected to start operations by 2028. The plant, which will be situated near Nouakchott, will feature an electrolyzer capacity of up to 10 GW and will convert clean energy into green hydrogen, ammonia and other fuels for export to international markets. Overall, the project will provide jobs to nearly 3,000 workers during the construction phase and up to 1,000 workers when operational.

Determined to play a significant role in improving energy access across Africa while boosting socioeconomic development and creating much-needed jobs, Conjuncta was established in 2004 and has been a major project development and investment firm on the continent. Prof. Liebing has held various management positions from companies in the oil and gas sector throughout his career and currently serves as the Chairman of foreign trade association the German-African Business Association.

“Conjuncta’s unparalleled dedication to green hydrogen development in Mauritania is set to drive energy diversification, environmental sustainability and economic development while creating long-term prosperity for the country. Green hydrogen production is important for Mauritania as it aligns with the country’s goals and we look forward to Professor Liebing’s discussions on fast-tracking its development during this year’s conference,” said Energy Capital&Power Event and Project Director Sandra Jeque.