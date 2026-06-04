The Republic of Congo will host the second edition of the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) from June 1–3, 2027 at the Kintélé International Conference Center, under the official endorsement of the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, led by newly appointed Minister Stev Simplice Onanga. Organized by Energy Capital&Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com), the forum will bring together global investors, project developers and policymakers to accelerate investment across the country’s energy sector.

The event is expected to attract participation from leading international and regional institutions, including OPEC and African Petroleum Producers Organization, alongside energy ministers from across Africa. Delegations from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas, as well as national and international oil companies, financiers and technology providers, will be represented, positioning CEIF as a key platform for cross-border energy cooperation and deal-making.

As one of sub-Saharan Africa’s established oil producers and an emerging gas exporter, the Republic of Congo continues to expand its upstream and gas monetization activities. Growth is being driven by developments such as TotalEnergies’ Moho Nord and Marine XX assets, as well as ongoing activity by Trident Energy and Perenco across mature assets. In parallel, the phased rollout of Eni’s Congo LNG project, which targets up to 3 million tons of LNG per year, is strengthening the country’s position in global gas markets.

Alongside international operators, national oil company Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), under the leadership of Director General Maixent Raoul Ominga, is advancing work on deepwater permits such as Nzombo, increasingly positioning itself as both a commercial operator and strategic partner in key developments, including mature asset redevelopment and emerging LNG-linked opportunities.

A central focus of CEIF 2027 will be deepening local content and in-country value creation, a key priority of Minister Onanga. With support from the African Energy Chamber, the forum will highlight policies and initiatives aimed at increasing participation by Congolese companies, building local workforce capacity and supporting technology transfer. Discussions will explore how international operators and service providers can partner with local businesses, ensuring that investment translates into long-term economic benefits and sustainable industry growth.

The Republic of Congo continues to enhance its investment framework through regulatory reforms supported by the Ministry and SNPC, including the implementation of a Gas Master Plan, the establishment of a national gas company and a new gas code designed to commercialize undeveloped resources and reduce flaring. These efforts are complemented by downstream and infrastructure developments, including refinery upgrades, petrochemical projects and expanding gas-to-power capacity.

With participation expected from more than 40 countries, hundreds of companies and over 3,000 delegates, CEIF 2027 will feature strategic conference sessions, technical workshops and high-level networking opportunities. The forum is set to play a central role in facilitating partnerships, advancing investment and reinforcing the Republic of Congo’s position as a competitive energy destination.

For more information, visit: www.CongoEnergyInvestment.com