The Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure has expressed grave concern over the worsening human resource challenges at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and the Property Management Trading Entity (PMTE).

During a briefing by the department on its recruitment, vacancy filling and staff retention strategies, the committee noted with alarm that the current vacancy rate stands at 14%, significantly above the acceptable 10% threshold, and continues to rise. The committee said if this situation continues, it could undermine service delivery, delay infrastructure projects, and contribute to low staff morale.

The committee noted the continued failure to fill critical senior management positions, including deputy directors-general, head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) and executive for supply chain management.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Carol Phiri said, “This prolonged leadership vacuum is stalling crucial decision-making processes and weakening the strategic direction of the department, and this ongoing trend poses a serious threat to the department’s operational capability”.

The DPWI informed the committee that, despite completing key recruitment steps, such as advertising, shortlisting and interviews, final appointments remain stalled due to pending Cabinet and ministerial approvals. The committee said it is equally troubling that 56 of the 129 current vacancies are unfunded, due largely to unbudgeted cost-of-living adjustments. the DPWI cited cost-containment measures imposed by the Department of Public Service and Administration as a major impediment to recruitment.

Furthermore, the committee expressed disappointment that it was not invited to attend or contribute to the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa recently hosted by Infrastructure South Africa. The committee believes that parliamentary oversight bodies must be included in such important national engagements to ensure alignment with legislative priorities and transparency.

The committee will continue to monitor the situation closely and expects decisive action to address these longstanding human resource and governance issues. In addition, going forward the department must clarify its acting policy with the portfolio committee.