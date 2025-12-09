The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities met on Friday and agreed to shortlist 18 candidates to be interviewed to serve on the National Council on Gender Based Violence and Femicide.

The shortlisted candidates reflect a diverse background, representing South Africa’s demographics.

The committee received 403 applications submitted through various channels – online (322), email (80) and in person (1). Furthermore, the Committee noted that eight applications were submitted late, and 48 were identified as duplications.

The names of the shortlisted candidates along with CVs (in compliance with POPI Act) will be published on Parliament’s website. This will give civil society and the public at large an opportunity to comment on and engage with the shortlist, ensuring transparency and inclusivity throughout the selection process.

The closing date for comments from members of the public and civil society is 23 January 2026.

These names of the shortlisted candidates are as follows:

1. Baynes-Daintree, Robyn-Lee

2. Dangor, Zubeda

3. Digashoa, Mpho Frans

4. Hlongwa, Hlongwa

5. Hoosen, Shaakira Radia

6. Limema, TWM Limema

7. Marais, Marnè

8. Matabane, Matshidiso Emily

9. Mbobo, Nolizwi

10. Molehe, Perceverance Percival

11. Moremane, Tirisano

12. Moutloatse, Keitemetse Fatimata

13. Ndlovu, Anele

14. Nxumalo, Vuyisiwe

15. Peters, Caroline

16. Ramalepe, Lebogang-Mathibe

17. Siswana, Anele

18. Suliman, Ravikantha