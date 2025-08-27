The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, has written to the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, calling for urgent action to end the prolonged delays in finalising the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Bill.

The Bill, first introduced in the 6th Parliament and reintroduced in the 7th, has already undergone extensive public participation, including written and oral submissions. The committee had scheduled the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies to respond to these inputs in late 2024. However, the process was halted after the Minister indicated an intention to withdraw the Bill.

In February 2025, the committee was advised that consultations between the Speaker, the Deputy President, the Minister and ultimately Cabinet were necessary, as a Minister cannot unilaterally withdraw an Executive Bill. Since then, apart from a verbal briefing in April 2025, no further update has been provided, leaving the Bill stalled before Parliament.

“The Bill has now been delayed for more than six months, with no clear urgency from the Department to resolve the matter. This delay has left the Bill stuck in Parliament while the SABC’s financial and operational crisis continues to worsen,” said Ms Diko.

The Chairperson has requested that the Minister provide an update on Cabinet consultations. She further cautioned that unless the department can demonstrate significant progress on proposed amendments and the development of a sustainable funding model, the committee will proceed to schedule the Bill for processing in the third parliamentary term, beginning 2 September 2025.

The Minister has been asked to respond by Friday, 29 August 2025. Ms Diko emphasised that the SABC itself has consistently identified the absence of a viable funding model and delays in passing the Bill as major contributors to its current crisis.

“The committee cannot allow further delays when the future of the public broadcaster — and of the country’s signal distributor, Sentech — is at stake. Parliament has directed committees to process legislation without undue delay, and we intend to do so,” Ms Diko said.