In line with its commitment to unlock Africa’s energy market potential, pan-African legal, tax and business advisory conglomerate CLG has joined this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town – as a platinum sponsor. During the event, CLG will participate in high-level panel discussions, workshops and project showcases, spotlighting lucrative opportunities across Africa’s entire energy value chain.

With a strong presence across both the regional and international market, CLG has established itself as the go-to advisor for global investors seeking commercial opportunities in Africa. The firm offers unique insight into the African energy market and leverages its expertise to support deals and new investments. At AEW 2024, the firm will facilitate deal-signing and negotiations in line with a shared goal to make energy poverty history by 2030.

Renowned for its innovative and flexible approach to meeting the diverse needs of its clients, CLG has supported various strategic projects in Africa. In May 2024, the firm negotiated a deal between Africa + Rain Cage Ltd. - a subsidiary of global cleantech firm Rain Cage Carbon - and Nigerian energy firm Sapele Power to decarbonize the Sapele Thermal Power Plant. The deal facilitates the adoption of carbon storage techniques, reducing the plant’s emissions while increasing power output by an additional 1,000 MW, thereby enhancing the reliability of Nigeria’s power grid. In December 2023, CLG advised Nigerian upstream firm Oranto Petroleum Limited on the renewal of its oil exploration license in Uganda, paving the way for new investments to unlock Uganda’s oil and gas potential. As Africa continues strengthen its environment for foreign investment, CLG is poised to play a more central role in supporting transactions.

Across both emerging and established energy markets in Africa, a slate of regulatory reforms and block opportunities are cropping up under efforts to boost exploration and production. Licensing rounds, for example, are expected to be launched in markets such as Nigeria, Zanzibar, Tanzania, Angola and more, providing access to strategic acreage. Given its experience in contract negotiation, CLG offers both guidance and strategic support for companies interested in participating in African licensing rounds. Further insight will be provided at AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024.

Meanwhile, as African nations revamp regulatory frameworks to create more favorable conditions for investors, CLG remains at the forefront of the continent’s energy market expansion, publishing regular insights and whitepapers to guide investors on the state of African energy policies. For example, Namibia is finalizing its local content development policy to increase local participation in energy developments and ensure the sustainable management of hydrocarbon resources. Similarly, the Republic of Congo is finalizing its Gas Master Plan to accelerate gas development and drive local involvement. To help global stakeholders navigate and capitalize on these regulatory changes, CLG released a report on Unleashing Africa’s Next Big Play: Namibia’s Emerging Oil and Gas Sector this September, highlighting prospects in Namibia and recent fiscal reform. CLG published similar reports in September and August 2024, offering guidance on regulatory changes in Nigeria and the Republic of Congo. At AEW: Invest in African Energy, CLG will explore the role of Africa’s evolving legal landscape in driving the expansion of the energy market.

“Africa is taking bold strides to revitalize its investment landscape by reforming laws and regulations. CLG has positioned itself as a reliable facilitator of deals between African stakeholders and global investors, fast-tracking the flow of investments and expediting project rollout,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.