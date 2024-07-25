On July 24th, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia held a reception, celebrating the 97th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army. Over 200 guests attended the event, including Zambia Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Nyoni, Minister of Lusaka Province Hon. Sheal Mulyata, senior officials from the Ministry of Defense, the Zambian three military services and the police service, members of the diplomatic corps in Zambia, representatives of Chinese enterprises and Chinese community in Zambia.

Wang Sheng, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, delivered a speech in which he reviewed the glorious history of the People's Liberation Army under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. He emphasized that the Chinese military has always been a strong force for world peace, highlighted the Three Global Initiatives, put foward by President Xi Jinping, provided feasible pathways and solid support for building a community with a shared future for mankind. He reaffirmed that China and Zambia will work together to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continue to be partners in promoting a high-level community with shared future on their respective path of modernization.

Jiang Lei, the Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, said that the Chinese military will continue to fulfill its solemn commitment to safeguarding peace, strengthen cooperation with Zambia in areas such as personnel training, military medicine, and equipment technology, and steadly advance the relationship between the two armed forces to new heights.

Lt. Gen. Nyoni, on behalf of President Hakainde Hichilema, extended warm congratulations on the occasion of China's Army Day, spoke highly of China’s extradinary contributions in maintaining world peace and stability. The reception was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere. The guests all admired the historic and great achievements in China's national defense and military development and wished new achievements to be scored in the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the two militaries.