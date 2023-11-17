On 11 November, H.E. Fei Shengchao, Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, attended the Somali Blue Economy Investment Forum and delivered remarks. H.E. Hamza Abdi Barre, Somali Prime Minister, H.E. Ahmed Hassan Aden, Somali Minister of Fisheries and Blue Economy, H.E. Jibril Abdirashid Haji, Somali Minister of Commerce and Industry, H.E. Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and other Somali government officials, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations in Somalia, and entrepreneurs of Somali fishing companies attended the event.

Ambassador Fei said that Somalia has the longest coastline on the African continent, endowed with rich marine resources and huge development potential. China and Somalia’s earliest connection was enabled by the ocean. The two countries had maritime trade relations more than a thousand years ago. Now, China is one of Somalia's largest partners and has carried out fruitful pragmatic cooperation with Somalia in blue economy. China-Somalia fishery cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win, delivering benefits to the local community. For example, the Chinese fishery vessels were the first foreign ships to employ Somali security guards on board. In 2022, China's blue economy GDP exceeded one trillion US dollars, creating millions of jobs. China will continue to deepen pragmatic cooperation with Somalia, strengthen experience sharing, and provide more cooperation opportunities for the development for Somalia's blue economy.

After the event, Ambassador Fei visited the exhibition of local Somali fishing companies and had cordial communication with the exhibitors.