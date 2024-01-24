On January 15, H.E. WANG Xuekun met with Hon. Dr. Uzziel NDAGIJIMANA, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda. The two sides exchanged views on China-Rwanda bilateral relations, economic and trade ties, and practical cooperation projects.
The Minister spoke highly of the achievements of practical cooperation between Rwanda and China and thanked China for supporting Rwanda's economic and social development. He said that the current world economic situation has undergone profound changes and he looks forward to the new conference of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to be held this year, to further deepen Africa-China cooperation and promote Africa's development.
The Ambassador said he is willing to continue to work with Rwandan friends to implement existing bilateral cooperation projects, promote the overall growth of the bilateral relations, and look forward to greater development of China-Rwanda friendly cooperative ties.