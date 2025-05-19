With the successful launch of the new data portal—the National Summary Data Page (NSDP) — the Central African Republic has implemented a key recommendation of the IMF’s Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS) to publish essential macroeconomic and financial data. The e-GDDS is the first tier of the IMF Data Standards Initiatives that promote transparency as a global public good and encourage countries to voluntarily publish timely data that is essential for monitoring and analyzing economic performance.

The launch of the NSDP is a testament to the Central African Republic's commitment to data transparency. It serves as a one-stop portal for disseminating various macroeconomic data compiled by multiple statistical agencies. The published data include statistics on national accounts, prices, government operations, debt, the monetary and financial sector, and the external sector.

The launch of the NSDP was supported by an IMF technical assistance mission, financed by the Government of Japan through the Japan Administered Account for Selected Fund Activities (JSA), and conducted in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) from May 12 to 16, 2025. The mission was hosted by “Institut Centrafricain de Statistique et des Études Économiques et Sociales,” in close collaboration with the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) and the Ministry of Finance and Budget.

With this reform, the Central African Republic will join 75 countries worldwide and 33 countries in Africa using the e-GDDS to disseminate standardized data.

Mr. Bert Kroese, Chief Statistician and Data Officer, and Director of the IMF’s Statistics Department, welcomed this as a major milestone in the Central African Republic’s statistical development. He went on to express that the country would benefit from the improvement in data transparency and that the IMF stood ready to “continue supporting the authorities in further developing their statistical systems.”