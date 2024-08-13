The Africa Property Investment (API) Summit, the continent’s premier real estate gathering, returns for its 15th edition on 19 and 20 September 2024 for its Cape Town debut at the Westin Hotel, Cape Town. Under the theme, ‘IMPACT’, this year’s summit will explore how effective strategy and execution are key to real estate success in today’s shifting African landscape.

The 15th annual API Summit 2024 will bring together over 550 delegates from more than 30 African and international countries, drawing representatives from Africa’s leading banks, pioneering listed funds, institutional investors, developers, operators, and other key stakeholders under one roof to shape the agenda for the continent’s real estate landscape.

In a market being reshaped by environmental, social and governance (ESG) requirements, focusing on impact and genuine demand positions real estate developers and investors for long-term success. Impactful assets can transform communities and countries by optimising space usage and driving business growth and foreign direct investment (FDI). While AI, monetary policy, climate action, and diversification remain important considerations, those prioritising demand and impact will be the ultimate long-term winners.

As the gathering point for regional and global participants from every facet of the real estate value chain, the two-day power-packed summit will serve as a platform for over 100 distinguished speakers.

The Summit will feature the Africa Proptech Forum and API Hospitality Forums, promising an exciting blend of networking, insights, and rich first-hand experiences. In addition, exclusive networking events, comprising the API Summit Cocktail Party and API Awards, API Networking and IFC EDGE Champions Dinner, together with site tours of iconic Cape Town projects, will provide ample opportunities to foster meaningful, lost-lasting professional connections.

Previously held in Johannesburg, the API Summit’s move to Cape Town highlights the city’s rising status as a hub for real estate innovation and investment for global real estate players.

Murray Anderson-Ogle, API Summit Organiser, says: “We are thrilled to bring the API Summit to Cape Town, a city that epitomises growth, innovation and excellence in Africa. This year’s theme, IMPACT, is a nod to the importance of both strategy and execution in driving meaningful change in the real estate, hotel and Proptech sectors.”

Niyi Adeleye, Head of Real Estate Finance - Africa Regions, Standard Bank Group, adds: “The real estate sector remains an important contributor to the development of the African continent, improving quality of life and providing opportunities to deploy ESG initiatives. As Standard Bank Group, Africa is our home, and we drive her growth. Supporting the API Summit aligns with our commitment to enhancing the relevance of this sector and attracting increased participation from both domestic and international capital sources.”

Thomas Reilly, CEO, Lango Real Estate, comments: “Lango is proud to be associated with the API Summit, which has established itself as a premier forum for market participants. This event is a unique opportunity to support the industry and showcase the asset class in Africa to a global audience.”

Wayne Godwin, CEO, JLL Africa, says: “Africa is home to 70 of the 100 fastest-growing cities in the world. We are excited to participate in the API Summit to address challenges impacting positive growth. At JLL, we are launching our specialist-led approach to consulting at the summit, which recognises the need for experts at an asset class level to provide discernible value to clients.”

The 2024 API Summit once again promises to be a landmark event, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders, gain insights into the latest trends, and explore tangible examples of success in Africa’s real estate sector from Africa's biggest players and decision-makers and international players invested in Africa.

