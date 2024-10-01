Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) unveils the latest addition to its portable printer range with the launch of the SELPHY QX20, an exciting evolution to the previous QX10, enabling users to continue broadening their creative horizons with greater freedom. Leaning into popular social media formats, this upgrade now supports 2:3 as well as square paper sizes [1] and is available in on-trend terracotta red, dark grey and classic white.

The new QX20 is a must-have gadget for those with a passion for creativity. Whether that be making visual notes for personal projects, decorating journals or scrapbooks using sticky-backed paper, crafting personalised notes for loved ones, or simply decorating wall spaces, SELPHY QX20 delivers high-quality, long-lasting pictures straight from a smartphone. The flexibility in paper sizes lends itself nicely to 365 photo challenges, inviting users to print one photo a day as a wonderfully tangible way to remember smaller daily moments.

Without the need for ink cartridges, the SELPHY QX20 uses dye sublimation technology that produces smudge-free, high-quality photos. An overcoat is added to resist the effect of fading. Easily transportable and complete with a built-in battery and Wi-Fi compatibility, the printer fits comfortably in a bag, meaning it can be used on-the-go to transform memories into physical keepsakes on the spot. At home, its compact size means it can sit neatly on any shelf or desk without competing for tabletop space.

Beyond the choice of paper size, wider creative expression is available with the SELPHY Photo Layout App, where fun artistic touches like stamps, filters, borders, and text can be added to special memories. For example, snowflakes can be added to a selfie to use as a Christmas table place card or hearts when making a homemade Valentine’s Day gift. The update also includes collages, frames and customisable borders, with new edge-to-edge printing meaning more of the memory can be seen with each print.

Joining an expanding portfolio of portable mobile printers, including the CP1500, a super compact photo printer for the desk, and the Zoemini range, a series of pocket-sized devices to print instant peel-and-stick photos, the latest QX20 fits perfectly into this line-up - a functional yet stylish printer and the ideal product for unleashing creativity, anytime, anywhere.

More information can be found here: https://apo-opa.co/3N3B4FU

[1] Photo paper packs sold separately.

