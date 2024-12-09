Canon and MED-EL have partnered for the first time to empower young people with hearing implants in Kenya through a transformative photography programme, fostering creativity and self-expression while connecting personal stories to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA.com), a leader in imaging solutions, is thrilled to announce a transformative collaboration between its Canon Young People Programme and MED-EL, a company specialising in cochlear implants and hearing implant systems. This partnership marks a significant milestone as both companies joined forces for the first time to provide photography training to the hearing implanted community in Kenya.

This programme was crafted for individuals with severe to profound hearing loss who had received cochlear implants to regain their hearing. While their rehabilitation has traditionally centered on therapy, speech development, and regular medical assessments, this initiative opened a world of creative possibilities. Through photography, participants had the chance to develop new skills, discover fresh avenues for self-expression, and expand their creative horizons.

MED-EL identified ten students, aged between 9 and 22 years, who were keen to delve into the world of photography. These students were divided into two groups and participated in a comprehensive training programme spanning three weeks, with four classes held each week. While part of their rehabilitation process, the programme also emphasized creative storytelling to inspire and educate the participants. Through engaging in creative education, students learned to express themselves using the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a framework, empowering them to connect their personal stories to broader global themes.

For example, Collins Mutune, one of the participants, captured an impactful image that addressed UNSDG Goal – ‘ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all’. His photograph showed a young man holding a water bottle, with water pouring out, symbolizing the preciousness of water and the need for mindful management of this essential resource. The metaphorical meaning of the image emphasized the urgency of conserving water and highlighted the responsibility we all share in safeguarding it for future generations. Through this powerful visual narrative, Collins successfully connected his personal creativity with a universal issue, underscoring the potential of photography as a medium for social impact.

Tushar Vashnavi, Strategic Planning Director of Canon Central and North Africa, commented, “This collaboration with MED-EL exemplifies Canon’s commitment to empowering individuals through the transformative power of imagery. By reaching out to the hard-of-hearing community, we aimed not only to impart valuable skills in photography but also to create a platform where inclusivity and self-expression could thrive. Photography is a universal language, and through this initiative, we sought to demonstrate that creative expression knows no boundaries. We are proud to have provided these students with the tools to explore their creativity, connect with others who share similar experiences, and ultimately, gain confidence in their abilities.

“This initiative is aligned with Canon’s corporate philosophy of ‘Kyosei,’ which means living and working together for the common good. At Canon, we believe that our purpose extends beyond business objectives; it is about making a meaningful difference in the lives of people and serving the communities in which we operate. We see this partnership as a vital step in strengthening our connection with local communities and furthering our mission to make a difference across the continent.” Tushar added.

Under the expert guidance of Ben Mwangi, Canon Certified Trainer, the sessions were conducted at the Canon Academy Space at our Nairobi office, in Kenya. The training provided technical skills in photography and a supportive environment where students could interact with peers who shared similar experiences. The programme proved to be an outstanding platform for the participants, offering them a safe space to express themselves creatively and each participant received a certificate upon completing the training along with a printed copy of their portfolio.

The rehabilitation specialist who attended all the classes highlighted the programme's positive impact. The students not only acquired valuable photography skills but also enjoyed the camaraderie and mutual support within the group. In instances where classes were combined, the older students eagerly assisted the trainer and mentored the younger ones, empowering them, while enhancing their learning experience and building confidence.

Sneha Lata, Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathologist, MED-EL expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “This initiative aligns with our mission to enhance the quality of life for individuals with hearing loss. Partnering with Canon has allowed us to offer our implant recipients a very special and unique opportunity to explore their creativity and connect with others in new and meaningful ways.”

This experience represents a significant step forward in Canon's ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on diverse communities across Africa, demonstrating the transformative power of photography in bringing people together and providing them with the tools to express themselves in new and exciting ways.

