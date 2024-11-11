The annual exclusive conference facilitated strategic discussions and collaborative initiatives, equipping partners to navigate challenges and seize emerging growth opportunities in Africa.

Canon recognized top-performing partners in categories for B2B and B2C businesses at the conference.

Building on the resounding success of last year’s launch of the first Executive Circle in Georgia, Canon Central&North Africa (https://en.Canon-CNA.com) hosted it’s second edition, amidst the stunning backdrop of Cyprus on 5th&6th November 2024. The Executive Circle signifies a paradigm shift in the company’s approach to partner engagement and this strategic platform reflects Canon's unwavering commitment to elevating the customer experience and enhancing every stage of the customer journey—before, during, and after experience with the extensive portfolio of imaging products and solutions.

Canon Central&North Africa (CCNA) was established in 2016 with a vision to expand Canon's footprint across the continent and drive significant impact. Since then, annual partner conference have been integral to fostering strong relationships and enabling growth across key markets. Over the years, these gatherings have been elevated into immersive experiences, underscoring Canon’s dedication to strategic partner engagement. The introduction of the Executive Circle represents the pinnacle of this elevation—a testament to Canon’s belief in nurturing relationships and focusing on continuous improvement for the business growth of all stakeholders.

This year’s theme, ICE—Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience—reflects Canon's commitment to strategically enhance its impact across three key areas. Innovation emphasizes Canon’s approach to New Markets, New Focus Products, and New Customer Segments, as Canon broadens its reach by entering emerging African markets, introducing targeted product lines, and engaging new customer segments. Customer Experience focuses on engaging and connecting with customers in new, strategic ways to deliver a more immersive experience of Canon’s imaging solutions, enhanced through impactful campaigns and events. Employee Experience prioritizes skill development, with an emphasis on both soft skills and technical expertise, equipping employees to better serve partners and customers and fostering stronger relationships. This exclusive conference provided a unique platform for high-level discussions on emerging trends, strengthening executive communication, and setting a path for mutual growth.

Canon's mission is to consistently deliver an extensive portfolio of innovative imaging products with industry-leading service support across the continent. "We understand the complexities of the market," Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central&North Africa remarked, "and we are here to provide the tools and services needed to unlock new business growth opportunities for our partners." This vision reflects Canon’s dedication to not only addressing current challenges but also anticipating future needs, ensuring that partners remain well-equipped and competitive in a rapidly evolving African industry.

A COMMITMENT TO REGIONAL GROWTH AND COLLABORATION

Canon remains dedicated to regional expansion, prioritizing sustainable growth and empowering its business partners. By broadening its partnerships and enhancing value propositions, the company seeks to drive meaningful impact across Africa. Canon’s commitment also extends to local offices and the talented workforce across the African markets, making a positive contribution to the economic well-being and development of these regions.

Guided by its corporate philosophy of Kyosei, meaning “living and working together for the common good,” Canon’s approach to regional growth is rooted in creating lasting value for both its business partners and the wider community. This philosophy is exemplified through impactful initiatives like the World Unseen exhibition, which fosters inclusivity for people with visual impairment; the decade-long Miraisha Programme empowering youth with photography skills for future livelihoods; the Canon Young People Programme, equipping young minds to creatively tackle sustainability issues; and the Women Who Empower Programme, which uplifts and supports women in the imaging and print industries through workshops, mentorship, and networking events tailored to promote their growth and advancement. These efforts reflect Canon’s broader vision of fostering collaboration, promoting inclusivity, and driving sustainable development alongside its strategic business goals.

To commemorate the conference, Canon hosted a gala dinner and an awards ceremony to honor and celebrate its top-performing partners. The awards spanned across distinct categories for both B2B and B2C segments, recognizing and applauding their exceptional contributions to Canon’s ongoing achievements and shared success.

The Executive Circle in Cyprus proved to be a successful event, rich with insightful dialogue, collaborative strategies, and shared visions for the future.

