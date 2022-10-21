Canon Europe (https://www.Canon-Europe.com/) announces that 3M has recognized the exceptional quality of the Colorado 1650 and its UVgel 460 ink for approval in their 3M™ MCS™ Warranty program. This approval provides assurance that applications printed on the Colorado 1650 in combination with the UVgel 460 and 3M’s approved media will achieve the highest quality standards. Applications covered by the 3M MCS Warranty include vehicle graphics, signs and displays, floor graphics and many others.

To qualify for the approval, the Colorado 1650 and its UVgel 460 inks, in combination with a variety of 3M media, successfully passed a series of rigorous tests carried out under 3M’s stringent assessment conditions. Underpinned by the thorough testing of ink, printer and media combinations, including also 3M’s elaborate weathering technology, the 3M MCS Warranty gives both print service providers and their customers peace of mind and confidence that their images will perform as expected for the intended lifetime of the printed graphic.

Widely recognized as a de facto industry standard and representing the most comprehensive, all-inclusive warranty for finished graphics, the 3M MCS Warranty provides non-prorated protection for the graphic’s intended lifespan, including protection against fading, cracking, peeling, blistering, discoloration and many other aspects of graphic performance.

The industry’s most productive 64 inch printer, the Canon Colorado 1650 uses the unique UVgel ink technology, which incorporates all the best aspects of alternative ink technologies, such as the colour gamut and light fastness of eco-solvent, the fit-for-indoor use and quick drying time of latex and the productivity and low-temperature printing process of UV. UVgel technology also enables unique options, such as the production of output with a matt or gloss finish or even the two combined in one print.

UVgel inks produce odourless, ultra-robust output fully certified for indoor use, as well as being very durable for outdoor use. And with customers benefitting from zero VOC emissions, zero hazardous air pollutants and a low average ink usage of 6.4ml/m2 across the more than 2,500 UVgel engines installed worldwide, UVgel has already proved itself to be a sustainable and cost-efficient alternative for latex and eco-solvent technology.

Woonsik Shim, Vice President, Graphics and Personal Auto Business, 3M Commercial Solutions Division, says, “At 3M we take pride in the ability to provide graphics manufacturers the widest selection of premier printing solutions. Extending the warranty through our partnership with Canon reinforces our commitment to quality and to our customers' success, which in turn inspires confidence in the printed graphics.”

Jennifer Kolloczek, European Planning, Marketing&Innovation Senior Director, Production Printing at Canon Europe, comments, “The way that wide format graphics and other applications are being produced is being transformed by UVgel technology. By securing the 3M MCS Warranty, we have passed another milestone in our long-term strategy to continue the adoption of this unique print technology. By working together with key industry partners such as 3M, we will continue our mission to offer print service providers in this exciting market a wider choice of print technologies and demonstrate the significant difference UVgel could make to their business.”

Canon is seeing a rapid growth in the take-up of its Colorado platform and patented UVgel technology and, in 2020, invested in a new, state-of-the-art ink factory at its HQ in Venlo, Netherlands, which is now fully operational and increasing its production capacity continuously to keep up with demand.

Canon is currently setting up new labels and packaging so that the Colorado 1650 and its UVgel 460 ink will be available for the 3M MCS Warranty starting 1st January, 2023. At this time, customers will be able to register to apply for the 3M MCS Warranty Certificate for the Colorado 1650 and UVgel 460 ink.

