Africa’s mineral-rich countries are moving quickly to unlock investment, diversify production and capture more value locally. Modernized mining codes and updated regulatory frameworks are giving investors clearer rules, more certainty and access to a wider range of critical minerals. By fostering transparency and strategic alignment, these reforms are not only attracting capital but also driving the development of downstream industries and positioning Africa as a key supplier for the global energy transition.

New Laws, New Deals

Liberia is preparing to introduce a new Mining Code within the next three months, creating a National Mining Company to increase state participation in major projects and strengthen its negotiating position. Nearly 80% of the country remains geologically unexplored, offering significant opportunities across minerals and even oil and gas.

“Liberia’s geology is exceptionally rich,” said Minister of Mines and Energy, Matenokay Tingban, in an interview with Energy Capital&Power in January. “We are seeking geomapping and exploration partners. Access to geoscientific data will allow us to negotiate stronger investment deals and develop downstream infrastructure.”

Iron ore currently dominates the country’s output – targeting 30 million tons per year by 2026 – but the new framework is expected to encourage diversification into other critical resources while facilitating partnerships for exploration and downstream processing.

Meanwhile, Namibia is finalizing a new Minerals Bill to replace its 2002 legislation, reflecting the country’s commitment to local beneficiation, inclusive participation and investment competitiveness. According to Mining Commissioner at the Ministry of Industry and Mines, Isabella Chirchir, the reforms aim “to attract capital to diversify production beyond diamonds and uranium toward strategic metals such as lithium and rare earths.”

In Central Africa, the Republic of Congo approved a draft mining code in November 2025 introducing competitive bidding, formal permitting for small-scale miners and support for in-country processing. These measures aim to increase transparency, attract investors and strengthen the domestic value chain for both traditional and strategic minerals.

Reforms Fuel Opportunity

Across the continent, countries are updating existing codes to boost investment and production. Ivory Coast is revising its mining code to support a wider range of minerals, including chromium, coltan, lithium, copper, cobalt and iron ore, complementing its existing base of 19 operating mines. Somalia is also overhauling its mining regulations to unlock frontier resources such as uranium, lithium, cobalt, gold and diamonds, reflecting growing investor interest in previously underexplored markets.

The results of such reforms are already visible. Mali, which introduced a new Mining Code in 2023, continues as Africa’s second-largest gold producer while advancing lithium projects and a new gold refinery with international partners Barrick and B2Gold. Burkina Faso, which adopted a revised code in 2024, increased gold production from roughly 57–60 tons to 94 tons in 2025, reinforcing investor confidence and its position as Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer.

Against this backdrop, African Mining Week 2026 (October 14–16, Cape Town) will bring together policymakers, industry leaders and global investors to examine these regulatory transformations and the opportunities they unlock. From exploration to downstream processing, the event highlights how modernized frameworks are turning legal certainty into tangible investment potential, connecting capital with projects poised to drive Africa’s mining sector growth.