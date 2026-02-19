Nine exploration and production blocks are now avaialble in Cameroon’s latest licensing round. Spanning two proven basins, the tender – managed by the National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH) – is accepting proposals through March 30, 2026, ahead of a final decision in late April. Launched on August 1, 2025, the round includes three blocks in the Rio del Rey (RDR) basin – Ndian River, Bolongo Exploration and Bakassi – and six in the Douala/Kribi‑Campo (DKC) basin – Etinde Exploration, Bomono, Nkombe‑Nsepe, Tilapia, Ntem and Elombo. Strategically located near existing producing fields, these blocks feature prior drilling, 2D and 3D seismic coverage and identified leads and undrilled prospects, giving investors immediate insight into exploration and development potential.

Competitive Framework Attracts Investors

Cameroon’s licensing round accommodates multiple contractual frameworks, including Concession Contracts, Production Sharing Contracts and Risk Service Contracts. Exploration periods vary by block: Bolongo, Bomono, Etinde Exploration, Tilapia, Ntem and Elombo have an initial three-year term, renewable twice for two-year periods, while Bakassi, Kombe-Nsepe and Ndian River have five-year initial terms, also renewable.

Companies must submit proposals including technical evaluations, minimum work programs, budgets, environmental and social commitments and local content plans. Minimum work programs require drilling exploration wells, seismic acquisition and geoscience studies, while negotiable fiscal terms – profit-oil/gas shares, royalties and cost oil/cost gas – ensure competitive commercial conditions.

This transparency and flexibility reflect SNH’s strategy to restore investor confidence, particularly as mature fields face natural production decline. The government has also enhanced openness by publishing full data packages and bid criteria, with data rooms accessible in Yaoundé and abroad.

“What makes Cameroon’s licensing round so compelling is the quality of the technical data available,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “Investors can clearly see the reservoir potential, plan their drilling strategies and structure financing with confidence. Beyond the data, Cameroon has created a transparent and competitive framework, with clear contract terms and open negotiations, giving companies the certainty they need to move capital and execute projects effectively.”

Why Investors Should Take Notice Now

Cameroon’s RDR and DKC basins are proven hydrocarbon provinces with existing infrastructure and nearby producing fields – factors that significantly reduce technical risk and lower entry barriers. The comprehensive data and transparent terms allow investors to build well-informed economic models and financing structures ahead of the March 2026 bid closure.

For independents and majors alike, the round offers early entry into blocks with confirmed leads, potential for material discoveries and the ability to shape work programs that align with both exploration risk and capital capability. Cameroon’s willingness to negotiate fiscal terms and provide incentives in “exceptional circumstances” further differentiates this round from more rigid licensing environments.

“Both onshore and offshore, Cameroon possesses immense and largely untapped energy potential, underpinned by proven oil reserves and significant gas resources. These gas assets present a major opportunity not only to support domestic development and diversify the country’s energy mix, but also to position Cameroon as a competitive exporter to global markets,” continues Ayuk. “The current licensing round reflects this dual opportunity: unique onshore projects tailored to serve domestic demand are well suited to independents and African operators, while the LNG potential of large offshore gas discoveries should attract major international companies.”

Strategic Platform: From Paris to Cape Town

The timing of this round aligns with two key platforms for African energy investment. The Invest in African Energy Forum (IAE 2026), on April 22–23 in Paris, brings together investors, DFIs and technical partners to review Africa’s leading energy opportunities and forge partnerships. IAE has a proven track record as a precursor to signed commitments, providing access to project pipelines and opportunities for early-stage engagement. Deals and discussions initiated in Paris can be further developed at African Energy Week (AEW 2026) in Cape Town (October 12–16), where high-level engagement across the value chain advances financing, partnerships and project execution.

With data consultation ongoing and bids recently submitted, Cameroon’s licensing round represents a timely, high-value opportunity for investors and operators. Leveraging IAE and AEW allows companies to turn technical potential into regional partnerships, financed projects, and operational success, positioning Cameroon as a key frontier for exploration in Central Africa.

“Realizing the full value of Cameroon’s oil and gas resources will require strategic planning for both discovered and yet-to-find reserves, alongside a clear vision for their role in domestic and international energy markets. We are confident this licensing round provides that pathway and strongly encourage investors to take a close look at Cameroon,” concludes Ayuk.