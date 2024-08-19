RegTech Africa (https://RegTechAfrica.com) is excited to announce the upcoming 2025 RegTech Horizon 100 Directory, a premier listing that will showcase the most innovative regulatory technology companies driving Africa's regulatory transformation.

We invite you to nominate outstanding companies that are leveraging cutting-edge technologies—such as big data, artificial intelligence, and blockchain—to address Africa's regulatory and compliance challenges. This is a unique opportunity for both local and global RegTech firms to gain visibility, recognition, and credibility as part of this exclusive directory.

Celebrating Excellence: Honourees of the 2024 Horizon 100

Last year, after an intense and highly competitive selection process, some of Africa’s most groundbreaking RegTech innovators were honored in the 2024 Horizon 100 Directory, including Global Voice Group (GVG), AML Analytics, Sumsub, Youverify, Regcompass Consults, Sunoida Solutions, Financial Transparency Solutions, Fenergo, Elucidate, Loop AI Group and many more.

These companies represent the cutting edge of innovation, having developed game-changing solutions that address complex regulatory challenges across Africa and beyond. Being recognized as a Horizon 100 honouree not only cements a company's place at the forefront of the RegTech industry but also marks them as trusted leaders, helping shape the future of compliance and regulation in Africa.

Why Nominate?

Being listed in the RegTech Horizon 100 provides unparalleled exposure to Africa’s top financial institutions, regulators, and industry stakeholders. It is a mark of excellence, showcasing your company’s contribution to making Africa’s financial systems more secure, compliant, and resilient.

Submit Your Nomination

Whether you are nominating your own company or another, this is your chance to put the spotlight on Africa’s most transformative RegTech solutions.

Visit https://apo-opa.co/3MaiLOD to submit your nomination today and be part of Africa's growing RegTech movement!

For additional information contact: info@regtechafrica.com

About RegTech Africa:

RegTech Africa is the leading platform advancing regulatory technology across the continent, supporting innovative solutions that address Africa's financial challenges through technology.