Busha (www.Busha.com) leads the way as Nigeria’s pioneering SEC-licensed virtual asset service provider under the SEC’s Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Program. They have been granted one of the first provisional licenses by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as a regulated Virtual Asset Service Provider. This milestone is a significant step forward for both Busha and the broader Nigerian crypto community.

From its inception over five years ago, Busha has prioritized security, transparency, and regulatory compliance, well ahead of any compulsory requirements. According to a statement from the CEO, “Our team has been unwavering in our commitment to fostering a safe, secure, and transparent environment for all users of digital assets in Nigeria. This provisional license from the SEC is a testament to the rigorous standards we have upheld since day one.”

Millions of Nigerian crypto enthusiasts and users deserve a trustworthy, secure, and regulated environment for managing and trading digital assets. This license is not just a recognition of Busha’s efforts, but also a long-awaited move to sanitize and strengthen the cryptocurrency space in Nigeria. By aligning with global regulatory expectations, this development is poised to benefit the Nigerian economy, bringing much-needed legitimacy and oversight to the sector.

Busha is committed to continuing its role as a responsible and positive operator in Nigeria’s capital markets. With its continued mission to provide users with a secure platform for their digital asset needs while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance and operational excellence.

Thanks to the leadership at the Nigerian SEC for their forward-thinking and innovative approach to the evolving digital asset landscape.

Busha promises to remain committed to building a more secure and compliant digital asset ecosystem in Nigeria and across Africa, ensuring that Nigerians and other Africans can trade with confidence and peace of mind.

About Busha

Busha is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in Nigeria, offering a secure and user-friendly environment for trading and managing digital assets. Founded with the mission to simplify cryptocurrency for everyone, Busha continues to be a trusted partner for millions of users in Africa.

For inquiries, please contact: support@busha.co