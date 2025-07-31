The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) and the Government of Burkina Faso launched the third phase of the incubator program of the Support Project for Youth Employment and Skills Development in Rural Areas (PADEJ-MR in the French acronym) on July 15, 2025, in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

Ms. Franceline Kaboré, representing the country’s Minister of Sports, Youth, and Employment, and Ms. Mouna Diawara, Head of Operations both attended.

The PADEJ-MR aims to promote the economic empowerment and resilience of young people in rural areas through entrepreneurship. The project, with a total cost of €13.62 million, mainly financed by a €12.25 million grant from the African Development Bank, has supported the establishment of an incubator mechanism providing practical training in financial education and safeguards, personalized coaching, and local technical support.

The initiative aims to help young people convert their ideas into viable businesses in promising sectors such as agriculture, agri-food, services, crafts, and new technologies. In the third phase of the incubator program, 65 young people from the four regions covered by the Project are receiving support to help them prepare business plans that are eligible for financing.

Ms. Franceline Kaboré commended the African Development Bank’s commitment to the PADEJ-MR. She noted that youth entrepreneurship is a national priority enshrined in the strategic vision of the government of Burkina Faso.

Ms. Mouna Diawara emphasized that "the Project to Support Youth Employment and Skills Development in Rural Areas is a concrete and integrated response to the problem of youth unemployment in rural areas. The African Development Bank is ready to continue supporting Burkina Faso in its economic transformation efforts, with a particular focus on opportunities for young people and women."

Sévérine Lankouandé, speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries of the incubator, expressed gratitude to the government and to the African Development Bank for the opportunities that the incubator program had already provided. A cohort of young entrepreneurs have already received training that will enable them to launch transformative enteprises.

