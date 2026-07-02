Eddy Kioni, CEO of Buenassa – the DRC’s first integrated metals trading company specializing in the supply of domestically beneficiated minerals – has confirmed his participation as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026, taking place from October 14–16 in Cape Town.

Kioni will participate in the panel discussion Realigning National and International Goals to Advance Global Investment in Africa's Value Chain, where industry leaders will examine strategies for mobilizing investment to strengthen Africa’s mining sector and accelerate value addition.

His participation comes as Buenassa advances its multi-phase copper and cobalt hydrometallurgical refinery in Lualaba Province, supporting the DRC’s strategy to maximize value from its critical minerals through domestic processing and the export of value-added products. Scheduled to begin operations by 2028, the facility is designed to produce up to 120,000 metric tons of high-grade copper cathodes and 20,000 metric tons of cobalt sulphate annually at full capacity.

Strategic partnerships with the DRC government and the UAE’s AHQ Group to accelerate the refinery project underscore Buenassa’s collaborative approach to mobilizing the capital, technical expertise and strategic partnerships needed to expand the DRC’s mineral beneficiation industry.

Beyond refining, Buenassa is pursuing an ambitious growth strategy across the mining value chain. In February 2026, the company submitted a $1.5 billion acquisition proposal for copper and cobalt producer Chemaf, a transaction that would significantly expand Buenassa’s upstream mining portfolio while strengthening integration across exploration, production, processing and international metals trading.

Serving as Africa's Most Influential Mining Conference, AMW 2026 brings together governments, mining companies and investors, offering Kioni an opportunity to showcase Buenassa's integrated investment model, share updates on the company's flagship refinery development and engage with prospective partners.