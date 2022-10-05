Braintree (https://www.Braintree.co.za/), a trusted Microsoft Gold Certified Partner powered by Vivica Holdings, has been named as an LS Retail Diamond and LS One Platinum partner for 2022, entrenching the company as an expert in providing digital solutions to the retail and FMCG sectors across Africa.

LS Retail is a leading global provider of all-in-one business management software solutions for retail and hospitality companies. The LS Retail partner ecosystem has grown steadily over the last two decades, offering scalable solutions to manage the complex operational requirements of retailers. Certified LS Retail partners are experts in retail.

“We are delighted to have won two awards, which is unique as we are the only partner worldwide to implement both the LS Central and LS One - retail solutions. Braintree has secured LS Retail Diamond Partner Status four years in a row, as well as the Platinum Partner award for two consecutive years. These prestigious awards are testament to our strength in retail and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors,” says Avril Howes, Strategic Head for SMC at Braintree.

The Diamond Partner status, the highest achievement for an LS Retail partner, is awarded to companies that exhibit extraordinary dedication to the LS Retail solutions by solving complex problems together and securing unparalleled revenue growth success during the previous year.

In addition, Diamond Partners are invited to serve on the company’s Partner Advisory Council. Braintree interacts directly with LS Retail's management team, and leading partners globally, and actively participate in the refinement of the LS Central and LS One Retail Solutions. 2022 marks the second year that Braintree has had the honour of serving on the council.

“Our performance over the past year was driven through securing major accounts with multinational brands that we are helping to expand throughout the continent. We are also pushing the boundaries of what these solutions can do, forcing us to innovate in the way we implement solutions.

“We applaud the dedication of our staff, who ensured that customers were fully satisfied. The breadth of our team has helped deliver results while providing a high level of service and support to our customers,” says Howes.

Braintree’s services include customisation, localisation, project management and technical support for Retail and Microsoft Business Central. LS Central extends Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, an all-in-one ERP which complements the LS Retail offerings to offer a comprehensive retail system. LS One is a retail-only system that is ERP agnostic and can be integrated into a customer’s system of choice (https://bit.ly/3V5XYyY).

“Congratulations to all our Partner Award winners for always raising the bar higher. We are very proud of your success and thankful for your dedication and commitment to LS Retail,” says Peter Vach, Vice President for Partner Operations at LS Retail. “Our partner ecosystem is one of the main reasons for our success - but even more importantly, it is a community. It is a pleasure to have such professional, competent, collaborative people in our ecosystem.”