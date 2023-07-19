IDT Corporation, a global fintech company, today announced the expansion of its BOSS Money (www.BossRevolution.com) app into Francophone Africa – Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, and Democratic Republic of Congo.

The BOSS Money app now enables app users to send, receive, carry, and exchange money in multiple local currencies across Francophone Africa. The app also enables direct receipt of BOSS Money remittances within minutes from friends and family in the US.

"We are excited to expand our BOSS Money services and bring our transformative fintech solutions to Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, and Democratic Republic of Congo" said Nat Robinson, BOSS Money Africa, CEO. “We’ve tailored the BOSS Money app specifically to meet the pressing need among the unbanked for a cross-border transaction platform in these markets.”

With a focus on customer-centricity, the BOSS Money app aims to redefine the financial transaction landscape for individuals and small businesses in Francophone Africa, offering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of the local communities. By leveraging fintech and expertise in local financial markets, the BOSS Money app is becoming a powerful tool for financial inclusion and economic empowerment.

"Our goal is to empower individuals and businesses with convenient, secure, and affordable financial services across Africa, enabling them to thrive and build a brighter future." said Grace Anyetei, IDT’s Regional Director of Operations.

For more information about BOSS Money and its services, please visit www.BOSSMoney.africa

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

