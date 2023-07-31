Ahmed Elbehery, VP Sub-Saharan Africa at Baker Hughes, will speak at Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0). With an extensive background in the oil and gas industry, Elbehery's experience spans various leadership roles in esteemed organizations.

Currently serving as VP Sub-Saharan Africa at Baker Hughes, Elbehery continues to make a significant impact in the industry. His expertise will contribute valuable insights at AOG 2023, with a focus on technologies contributing to energy security, decarbonization and sustainable development.

“Having Baker Hughes’ advanced technology and unwavering dedication to excellence is a true asset to Africa’s energy landscape. Under the leadership of Elbehery's, the company is set to propel the industry forward, driving innovation and fostering sustainable practices,” says Devi Paulsen-Abbott, Energy Capital and Power CEO.

In October 2022, Baker Hughes secured an eight-year contract for maintaining and monitoring turbomachinery at Mozambique's Coral Sul Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project, which witnessed its first shipping of LNG in November 2022. The agreement included providing resident engineers, repairs, and digital solutions for optimizing operations at the facility. With a capacity of 3.4 million tons/year, Coral Sul FLNG is Mozambique's first LNG project for exports, and Baker Hughes' collaboration underscores its expertise and commitment to customized solutions for LNG projects.

“Baker Hughes Legacy companies have been part of the Angolan Oil&Gas industry since the first discoveries offshore Malongo/Cabinda in the 1950s. Currently, Angola is one of the top two oil&gas producing countries in sub-Saharan Africa, therefore it is critical for us to be present at AOG to support both the country, as well as its global client base of Major IOCs,” says Elbehery.

In February 2023, Baker Hughes, along with other service companies, secured contracts worth $7.8 billion for the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project in Angola. Baker Hughes was awarded the contract for the supply of the subsea production system and aftermarket services. The project represents one of the largest upstream developments in the country and is a significant milestone for Baker Hughes in the energy infrastructure and technology sectors.

Recently, the company secured a contract from Eni and Petroci to deploy its deepwater technology for the multi-phase Baleine project, offshore Ivory Coast. With this partnership, Baker Hughes will provide an innovative product portfolio, including deepwater trees, manifolds, production control systems, and flexible risers and jumpers, to support the project's development. The deployment of this advanced technology is expected to reduce lead times for the project, ensuring its economic feasibility and enhancing energy security in Ivory Coast.

Join AOG 2023, where Elbehery will share his profound knowledge and expertise, shaping the dialogue on the future of the energy sector in Angola and Africa. The conference, under the theme 'Angola Oil and Gas: Energy Security, Decarbonization, and Sustainable Development,' will take place in Luanda on September 13–14.

AOG 2023 returns to Luanda for its fourth edition from September 13–14 under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber.