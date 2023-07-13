The Kingdom of Bahrain expresses its utmost support of the outcomes of the Sudan's Neighboring Countries Summit, which was held today in Cairo.

The summit called on the conflict parties in Sudan to abide by an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, end the war, protect lives and property, facilitate access to humanitarian aid, and affirm full respect for Sudan's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and non-interference in its internal affairs.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Bahrain's appreciation for the diplomatic efforts of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, in hosting the Sudan's Neighboring Countries Summit, in the presence of the Chairperson of the African Union and the Arab League Secretary-General.

The Ministry also noted that this is a pivotal step in the international efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive and sustainable peaceful solution to the current crisis, through the participation of all Sudanese parties in an inclusive national dialogue that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for security, stability and prosperity, preserving state institutions and capabilities through a democratic route.