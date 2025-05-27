In alignment with the visionary declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan endorsing 2025 as the Year of the Community, AYS Developers (www.AYSDevelopers.ae) has taken a bold step in its commitment to social responsibility and industry excellence.

In a landmark initiative hosted in strategic collaboration with Dr. Nour ElSerougy, widely recognised as “The Eagle of Real Estate”, from the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute – the MENA region’s leading real estate training body – AYS Developers will host a complimentary, high-impact real estate training session on 31 May 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Convention Centre, Dubai.

The event is also taking place in partnership with Al Safi Bank – the first Islamic bank established within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), offering Sharia-compliant financial services to international clients. The bank specialises in cross-border transactions, foreign exchange operations, ethical banking solutions, and innovative money services tailored for a global audience.

Hosted by Mr. Spencer Lodge, award-winning podcast host, business strategist, and one of Dubai’s Top 100 Most Influential People, this unprecedented event aims to set a Guinness World Record for the Largest Real Estate Training Session. The session will focus on empowering participants with advanced techniques for selling off-plan projects, a vital skill in today’s dynamic and competitive real estate market.

The training will be led by Dr. Nour El-Serougy, a global authority in real estate investment and PropTech education. As the Founder and CEO of HRE Properties&Senior Faculty of the Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, Dr. El-Serougy is a Guinness World Record holder and one of the region’s most sought-after real estate mentors. With over two decades of experience spanning the UAE, MENA, and international markets, he has trained thousands of professionals and investors, earning his place as the leading instructor behind this historic training initiative.

Following the record-breaking training session, the event will feature a high-impact panel discussion on the future of investment in Dubai Islands, led by Mr. Ismael Al Hammadi, Founder and CEO of Al Ruwad Real Estate and Biznet Consulting, Mr. Nazish Khan COO FIDU Properties, Ms. Sonia Waters (Head of Sales at AYS Developers) and Dr. Nour El-Serougy.

The event will also welcome representatives from government authorities and higher authorities, reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to innovation, education, and growth in the real estate sector.

Set against the backdrop of Dubai Islands, the location itself is symbolic of the city’s bold ambition and continuous transformation. The initiative is not only a celebration of knowledge sharing but also a showcase of Dubai’s ongoing journey toward global leadership in real estate and urban innovation.

Inspired by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE – “We love being number one, and Dubai is always number one” – this historic gathering is a testament to the Emirate’s relentless drive to lead in excellence, innovation, and real estate education.

Yulia Loshchukhina, CEO of AYS Developers, commented:

“It’s an honour to be part of a movement that combines education, innovation, and community spirit. Breaking a world record is not just about scale; it’s about impact, and we’re proud to be setting this new global standard from Dubai.”

Mr. Mohammed Mousa, CEO of Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute added:

“This is more than a record-breaking training – it’s a movement to redefine how real estate professionals learn, grow, and lead. From Dubai to the world, we are setting a benchmark that unites knowledge, excellence, and vision. It is an honour to serve this mission in my home – a city that never stops reaching higher.”

