In accordance with its mandate to monitor the impact, quality and effectiveness of programmes, as well as to ensure compliance with governance and transparency standards, the Office of the Auditor General of the ECOWAS Commission conducted an audit mission at the ECOWAS Gender Development (EgDC). This mission, which took place from the 4th to 15th of August 2025 in Dakar, Republic of Senegal, focused on the management of EGDC operations, particularly in the areas of procurement, human resources, travel, missions and advances.

The objective was to analyse the operational procedures in place and to gather the EGDC’s expectations and needs in terms of good management. At the opening meeting on 4th of August, the auditors presented the context, objectives and methodology of the audit. The Director of the ECDC and the Director of Administration and Finance of the GIABA/EGDC Pooling highlighted the importance of the exercise, emphasising the progress made by the Centre in the areas examined.

The closing meeting, held on the 18th August 2025, provided an opportunity to share the preliminary conclusions. The Auditor General praised the EGDC’s open cooperation and encouraged it to continue its efforts to improve its operating framework.

This work was carried out in a hybrid mode (face-to-face and videoconferencing via Zoom and Teams), with the active participation of staff from the EGDC, GIABA and the Auditor General’s Office.