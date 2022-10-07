The President’s Office has today announced the appointment of Mr Philippe Pierre as the new Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Nouvobanq.

Mr Pierre holds a Bachelor’s Degree with Honours in Economics from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth and has over 26 years working experience in the banking and finance sector.

Mr Pierre started his career in 1996 as a Senior Bank Clerk at the Central Bank of Seychelles. In 2004 he joined the then Barclays Bank of Seychelles as Corporate Relationship Manager. In 2012 he worked with the BMI Offshore Bank Limited as Head of Credit following which he joined the Nouvobanq as Credit Officer in 2015. Mr Pierre also served as a Senior Consultant with MUA Seychelles.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy CEO, Mr Pierre was the Head of Credit and Advances Department at the Nouvobanq, a post he has served since 2018.

Mr Pierre’s appointment took effect from the 1st October, 2022.