APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading, multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is pleased to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been named an African Genius Nominee at the 2025 African Genius Awards (AGA).

The African Genius Awards, established by Priority Performance Projects in collaboration with leading academic, research, media, and cultural institutions, recognise individuals who have demonstrated exceptional intellect, innovation, and impact across Africa.

The esteemed judging panel represents various areas of academic and professional interest and is drawn from South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya. The five judges are nuclear physicist and environmental specialist Dr. Pulane Molokwane; Director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy at Rhodes University and the University of Johannesburg Professor Steven Friedman; author and academic Mr. Simon Gathua; Associate Professor at Ashland University Professor Rosaire Ifedi; and Senior Tech Talent Partner at Bank of New York Mellon Ms. Vuyiswa Mataka. Read more about the awards here (https://apo-opa.co/41GICpR).

Being shortlisted as a Nominee places Nicolas among an elite group of changemakers shaping Africa’s narrative. Past Nominees have included influential minds such as technology visionary Strive Masiyiwa, Dr. Mark Nasila, a data and AI leader in the financial sector, and Dr. Akinwumi Adesina.

“This nomination is a powerful validation of APO Group’s purpose, namely to champion Africa’s narratives, amplify Africa’s voices, and bridge Africa and the world,” Nicolas said. “It is a celebration of the power of storytelling, communications, and purpose-led leadership in shaping the continent’s future. More importantly, it is a tribute to the importance of African stories, and the individuals and organisations across Africa who are redefining our narrative with integrity and excellence.”

Along with its more recent awards and client successes, an example of the company’s commitment to the continent is its collaboration with the World Health Organization to deliver crucial health updates and potentially life-saving information to millions of people all over Africa during the pandemic.

Named among the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 and 2024, Nicolas serves on multiple high-profile advisory boards and international committees. These include the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, as well as the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, World Football Summit, Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, Sports Africa Investment Summit, EurAfrican Forum, and All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a strategic advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal African Society of the United Kingdom, and to the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce, and a special advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.

Looking ahead, Nicolas emphasised his continued belief in Africa’s potential: “The future belongs to those who believe in the power of their own voice. Africa’s genius lies in its diversity, its resilience, and its ability to shape its own story. For almost two decades, APO Group has proudly supported this across all 54 countries in Africa.”

APO Group Media Contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including a PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy Agency of the Year South Africa in 2024 and again in 2025 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024. Additionally, in 2025, we were honoured with the Gold distinction for Best PR Campaign and Bronze in the Special Event category at the Davos Communications Awards.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.