APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), has been named among the 100 Most Influential Africans for the second consecutive year.

The New African “Most Influential Africans” list is the continent’s most eagerly anticipated and widely discussed annual compilation. Since its inception in 2011, it has earned a reputation as the definitive and most authoritative reference for recognising and celebrating African excellence. The list honours individuals from diverse fields and sectors who have made significant, positive contributions to Africa and the global community.

The 2024 edition of the New African “100 Most Influential Africans” highlights extraordinary individuals shaping the African narrative at home and abroad, whose achievements exemplify the resilience, creativity, and ingenuity of the African spirit, inspiring generations to come.

Alongside Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, the 2024 New African "100 Most Influential Africans" list features prominent figures such as Africa's richest person Aliko Dangote, actor Idris Elba, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi Adesina and Afreximbank President Benedict Oramah.

The New African Most Influential Africans list 2024 credits Nicolas as an entrepreneur who is “advising a number of leaders and institutions and continues to expand his influence across Africa and beyond through a combination of strategic appointments and innovative leadership, elevating Africa’s global profile across sectors ranging from technology to sports and public relations”.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, a Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur named among the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2023 and 2024, serves on multiple high-profile advisory boards and international committees. These include the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, as well as the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, World Football Summit, Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, Sports Africa Investment Summit, EurAfrican Forum, and All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a strategic advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal African Society of the United Kingdom, a strategic advisor to the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce, and a special advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.

Nicolas' wholly-owned company, APO Group, is the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, providing services to 300+ clients, including Nestlé, Coca Cola, TikTok, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Canon, Microsoft, Jack Ma Foundation, African Development Bank, Afreximbank, Africa Finance Corporation, Islamic Development Bank, Liquid Intelligent Technology, Radisson, Boeing, MultiChoice, and many more.

“It’s truly an honour to be recognized among some of Africa’s most influential, prestigious, and inspirational names for the second consecutive year,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. "I founded APO Group 17 years ago with a single vision: to influence the narrative about Africa. Today, more than ever, I remain committed to leveraging my influence to fulfil that vision”.

See the list of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024: https://apo-opa.co/40mefVi

More information about Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard: www.Pompigne-Mognard.com.

