APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Bas Wijne, will deliver a keynote address at this week’s Africa Tech Festival and serve as an official judge at the Africa Tech Festival Awards.

As the continent’s premier gathering of innovators, investors, and policymakers, the Africa Tech Festival showcases the organisations, people, and ideas driving Africa’s digital transformation. Wijne’s participation underscores APO Group’s commitment to this rapidly growing and influential sector. On Wednesday, 12 November, Wijne will take to the main stage with a keynote address titled “Future Signals for Africa’s Emerging Tech Landscape”, sharing insights on the technologies reshaping industries across the continent, and how the current state of policy, investment, and communication intersect to influence Africa's tech boom. “At APO Group, we don’t just tell Africa’s innovation stories; we help track the signals of what’s next,” said Wijne. “Africa’s growth depends on how effectively we interpret these signals and invest in readiness. Visibility drives value, and when the world sees Africa’s progress, confidence and opportunity follow. We’re proud to play a part in driving this growth.”

Wijne will also join an elite panel of judges for the Africa Tech Festival Awards 2025, a flagship celebration of the most innovative and impactful achievements in Africa’s digital economy. Finalists will be evaluated across ten categories, ranging from innovation in connectivity and fintech to sustainability and digital inclusion, before the winners are announced at the festival’s awards gala on 12 November.

Affirming APO Group’s role in amplifying the voices of Africa’s technology pioneers, Wijne added: “The Africa Tech Festival Awards recognise the changemakers who are not only advancing technology but also shaping Africa’s most profitable story - one of ingenuity, inclusion, and growth. It’s an honour to serve alongside other industry leaders in celebrating the progress of our continent’s innovators.”

For APO Group, participation in both the conference and awards aligns perfectly with its mission to connect innovators, investors, and policymakers with the right audiences and to drive Africa’s tech transformation through storytelling. As the trusted communications partner for businesses and institutions across Africa, the company continues to reshape narratives by challenging stereotypes and showcasing African success stories on global stages.

APO Group’s leadership presence at Africa Tech Festival 2025, complemented by Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard’s (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) continued service on the event’s Leadership Council, highlights the organisation’s long-term commitment to Africa’s digital transformation. By supporting platforms that bring together public and private sector decision-makers, APO Group strengthens the ecosystem that enables innovation to thrive.

“As technology moves from hype to value, Africa must own its narrative,” said Wijne. “When we tell our stories confidently and invest with foresight, Africa doesn’t just adapt to global trends, it defines them.”

The Africa Tech Festival (https://AfricaTechFestival.com/) will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 11 to 13 November 2025.

