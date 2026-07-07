The Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) Conference and Exhibition – the country’s premier industry event – is bringing boardroom dialogue to center stage through a dedicated Leadership Roundtables Track, designed to facilitate high-level discussions around Angola’s most strategic oil and gas opportunities. Bringing together investors, operators, financiers, service providers and government stakeholders, the sessions aim to move beyond traditional conference formats and deliver the kind of strategic engagement typically reserved for executive boardrooms.

At a time when Angola is pursuing sustained production growth, expanding refining capacity, and accelerating local content development, aligning capital, partnerships, and policy has become increasingly critical. The Leadership Roundtables Track will offer stakeholders direct insight into the investment priorities, commercial challenges and market opportunities shaping the country’s oil and gas sector.

A program highlight will be a session on The Role of Local Banks in Building Angola’s Oil and Gas Entrepreneurs. The discussion will explore how financial institutions can play a more active role in supporting domestic operators and service providers as they scale their participation across Angola’s oil and gas value chain. Convening local banks alongside government authorities and international lenders, the session will assess how financing structures can better support Angola’s local content ambitions.

Strengthening Angola’s domestic service ecosystem will also be a key focus. A session on Building Angolan Value Chains: Logistics, Services and Insurance as Local Content Enablers will bring together supply chain executives, service providers and policymakers to examine how procurement strategies, regulatory frameworks and strategic partnerships can accelerate the development of competitive Angolan businesses across logistics, services and insurance.

Upstream investment opportunities will also take center stage, with a session on Angola’s Blocks on the Map: Licensing, Partnerships, and the Future of Upstream. As one of Africa’s leading oil and gas producers, Angola continues to offer significant exploration potential across mature, frontier and underexplored basins. The session comes as international operators pursue frontier opportunities, while independents drive an onshore resurgence supported by reprocessed seismic data and new drilling campaigns. Discussions will focus on the country’s evolving upstream landscape, including licensing opportunities, partnership structures and the exploration outlook.

Meanwhile, a discussion on Futureproofing Infrastructure: The Case for Building Downstream Assets for Value Capture and Import Substitution will address one of Angola’s key long-term priorities. As refining capacity expands and infrastructure investment accelerates, the session will explore how Angola can reduce import dependency, maximize domestic value creation and strengthen its position as a regional hub for refined petroleum products.

By bringing boardroom-level conversations into the AOG 2026 program, the Leadership Roundtables Track reinforces the event’s role as a leading platform for strategic engagement in Angola’s oil and gas sector. More than a series of discussions, it offers direct access to the ideas, partnerships and investment strategies shaping the country’s energy future.

AOG 2026 returns from September 9–10. The event will feature a multi-track program, networking functions and structured B2B meeting opportunities. A pre-conference day on September 8 will offer delegates deeper insight into the technical and operational foundations of Angola’s oil and gas industry.