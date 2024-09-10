Angola’s upstream oil and gas sector is expected to grow 1.5% between 2022 and 2027, driven by the country’s project pipeline and six-year licensing round. While large-scale oil and gas projects have historically been led by foreign players, a strong lineup of Angolan-based E&P firms are strengthening their presence across the market. Concurrently, proactive local content policies have paved the way for heightened participation by Angolan service providers, leading to greater opportunities for economic development.

Amid these opportunities, a panel discussion during the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – taking place October 2-3 in Luanda – will examine how the country’s local content policies are not only equipping companies with the essential technical skills to participate in the market but are enabling them to drive projects forward. Titled Empowering Angolan Talent: Local Content Strategies to Unlock Angola’s Human Capital, the session features speakers from the Association of Service Providers of the Angolan Oil and Gas Industry and Associação de Empresas Autóctones para a Indústria Petrolífera de Angola – both partners of AOG 2024. Additionally, the session includes Kaeso Energy Services and AOG 2024 sponsor Angola Environmental Serviços.

To maximize the benefits of oil and gas projects for the Angolan economy, the government has instituted various reforms in recent years to entice greater participation by local players. Through the Angolanization initiative – which aims to strengthen national entrepreneurship by granting local service producers’ preference regarding oil and gas contracts – the country is creating opportunities for companies. Market access is further support through policies such as the Angola Local Content Policy – amended in 2020 and outlining the utilization of Angolan service companies, registration requirements for domestic firms and local content clauses for oil and gas contracts.

As such, Angola’s local content policies have served as drivers of domestic market growth, with various companies seizing newfound contractual opportunities. Procurement company Brimont, for example, provides specialty chemicals for Angolan NOC Sonangol’s operated blocks while bunkering firm FAMAR is expanding its ship fleet to support projects. Additionally, Kaeso Energy Services represents the sole provider of Well Bore Clean Out Services in Angola while Brimont supports oil and gas projects through its operation of three logistics facilities in the country.

The AOG 2024 panel discussion aims to provide further insight into how these policies are shaping the country’s oil and gas industry. Speakers will delve into the impacts of increased participation by local companies in the exploration and production sector, how the oil and gas industry is empowering communities and fostering economic growth and the strategies being implemented to bolster human capital development.

