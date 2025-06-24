Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), Africa's leading infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that the Republic of Angola has become its latest sovereign shareholder. This strategic equity investment further strengthens Angola’s partnership with AFC and underscores the country’s confidence in AFC’s mandate to accelerate sustainable development and regional integration through transformational infrastructure.

As a member of the Africa Finance Corporation since 2022, Angola has deepened its strategic partnership with the institution through a landmark equity investment commitment of US$184.8 million. This bold move reflects Angola’s confidence in the AFC’s institutional strength and its ambition to help shape Africa’s development agenda from within. It builds on nearly US$1 billion in AFC investments across Angola’s priority sectors—power, rail, logistics, and critical minerals—core to the country’s industrialization and economic diversification strategy. The investment also signals growing momentum for African-led capital solutions to drive long-term, transformative growth across the continent.

Earlier this year, the Fundo Soberano de Angola, Angola’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, also made a US$25 million equity investment in AFC. Together, these investments reflect a cohesive national strategy to advance Angola’s infrastructure and industrial development agenda through close collaboration with the Corporation.

With this milestone investment, Angola becomes the second Lusophone African nation, after Cape Verde, to join the growing list of equity investors in AFC. This underscores the Corporation’s expanding pan-African footprint and its commitment to accelerating the continent’s structural transformation through strategic, high-impact partnerships.

“Angola’s capital commitment underscores the impact of sovereign alignment with AFC’s mandate to catalyse Africa’s transformation. It affirms the value of combining national vision with AFC’s model of delivering critical infrastructure, deploying innovative financing solutions, and forging catalytic partnerships across the public and private sectors”, said Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of Africa Finance Corporation. “This marks a significant step in AFC’s journey to broaden shareholder representation across Africa”.

Dr. Vera Daves de Sousa, Angola’s Minister of Finance, said: “Angola’s shareholding investment in AFC signals our strong belief in the power of partnerships to deliver lasting economic transformation. The Corporation has been a trusted ally over the last few years, financing strategic sectors including infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects critical to our diversification efforts, and we look forward to a continued, mutually beneficial partnership”.

AFC and Angola have had a strong collaborative history over the years, exemplified by initiatives such as the Lobito Corridor project, where AFC is acting as lead developer alongside other partners. This transformational multi-country transport network connecting Angola, Zambia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has the potential to unlock new industrial and value-chain opportunities across key sectors, including mining, agriculture, energy, and tourism.

