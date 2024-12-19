Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) (www.Equinix.com), the world's digital infrastructure company™, has supported a growth in traffic of around 200%, increasing around 30Gbps to almost 100Gbps in just over a year since the implementation of its strategic partnership with AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) in Lagos.

There has also been a significant shift in traffic distribution on the exchange. Previously, Nigeria accounted for 85% of the total traffic, while the region contributed only 15%. However, regional traffic has now surged to 45%, reflecting remarkable growth and success in building a dynamic digital ecosystem that delivers faster, more efficient connections across West Africa.

AMS-IX Lagos has focused on attracting a diverse range of global and regional peers and bringing more content to the region. This exchange has accelerated regional interconnectivity, driven substantial traffic growth, and streamlined traffic flow across the region by enabling diverse ISPs, telecom carriers, and content providers to interconnect at a centralized platform.

The growing network includes new peers such as Zenlayer, Cedarview, China Telecom, AirtelTigo, Afribone, Virtual Technologies and Solutions, as well as major mobile network operators and internet service providers across West Africa, all joining global peers on the exchange. Talitha Mensu-Bonsu, Packet Core and Backbone Network Engineer at Airtel Tigo confirms; “Joining the exchange has unlocked tremendous value for our business by providing seamless access to content our customers demand”.

"Joining AMS-IX Lagos has enabled CDN77 to achieve a balanced and efficient network spread across West Africa," added Jiri Prochazka, Head of Network Infrastructure at CDN77.

Oluwasayo Oshadami, Director, Solutions Architecture for Equinix Nigeria states “As a Data Center Operator in West Africa, our goal is to create a platform where everyone can connect and interact with each other easily. Out of Equinix’s data center in Lagos, AMS-IX Lagos Internet exchange has transformed connectivity into a competitive advantage for operators in West Africa thereby reducing latency, cutting costs, and fostering a thriving digital ecosystem where businesses and communities can interact and grow together.”

"It is truly remarkable to witness the ecosystem's continuous growth monthly and the increasing value it brings to the region” says Wouter Ensing, Global Business Development manager at AMS-IX.

AMS-IX Lagos Internet Exchange remains focused on advancing the region’s interconnection infrastructure, aiming to serve an even broader range of network participants by functioning as a true regional hub. This partnership will continue to drive digital transformation, positioning AMS-IX Lagos as the preferred hub for CDNs, NSPs, ISPs, and MNOs across the region.

Press Contacts:

Equinix Media Relations

press@equinix.com

Equinix Investor Relations

invest@equinix.com

About Equinix:

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About AMS-IX:

AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) is a neutral member-based association that operates multiple interconnection platforms around the world. Our leading platform in Amsterdam has been playing a crucial role at the core of the internet for almost 30 years and is one of the largest hubs for internet traffic in the world with over 11 Terabits per second (Tbps) of peak traffic. Connecting to AMS-IX ensures customers such as internet service providers, telecom companies and cloud providers that their global IP traffic is routed in an efficient, fast, secure, stable and cost-effective way. This allows them to offer low latency and engaging online experiences for end-users. AMS-IX interconnects more than 1000 IP-networks in the world.

AMS-IX also manages the world’s first mobile peering points: the Global Roaming Exchange (GRX), the Mobile Data Exchange (MDX) and the Internetwork Packet Exchange (I-IPX) interconnection points.

More information: www.AMS-IX.net

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Equinix's intent to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the green bonds to finance, or refinance, a portfolio of Eligible Green Projects; the effective coupon rates on the green bonds as a result of hedging; the intended impact of Equinix's Green Finance Framework; Equinix's long-term sustainability goals; and similar statements that are not historical facts. Please see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix, for factors that might cause such differences. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.