The partnership is expected to directly benefit over 5,600 children and educators from 11 schools from three states in the country.

This collaboration in Nigeria is a key part of a global partnership between American Tower and ProFuturo Foundation focused on reducing gaps in access, use and quality of educational resources in seven countries in Africa and Latin America.

ATC Nigeria (www.AmericanTower.com), a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure, and ProFuturo Foundation, a global initiative for educational innovation through technology, established by the Telefónica Foundation and the “la Caixa” Foundation, are proud to announce their partnership with the Kukah Centre to collaborate under the ProFuturo Program in Nigeria. This collaboration will facilitate the distribution of kits, each one containing a computer, tablets, router, projector, and other essential components, which will enhance digital access and learning opportunities for students.

Through its Digital Communities program, which provides digitally connected, technology-equipped spaces offering digital literacy and education for youth, financial education and vocational training for adults, and healthcare services, ATC Nigeria believes that this partnership with ProFuturo will reach youths and students across the country.

The initiative and signing between ATC Nigeria and ProFuturo Foundation, where local authorities were present, underscores the commitment of both organizations to address the educational digital divide. Its goal is to enhance the understanding of vulnerable school contexts to promote innovative teaching practices more effectively and to strengthen the digital transformation of education.

Pieter Van Der Westhuizen, CEO of ATC Nigeria, praised the initiative, stating: “At ATC Nigeria, we are proud to support this impactful collaboration, which brings digital tools directly into classrooms. Through our collaboration with the ProFuturo Foundation, our Digital Communities program is expanding access to technology and equipping the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in a digital world.”

Magdalena Brier, General Manager of ProFuturo Foundation, celebrates this agreement that "reinforces the commitment of the two organizations against the digital divide and the education gap. The alliance between ProFuturo Foundation and American Tower is a big step to improve educational opportunities for the most vulnerable. We are very honored with their support for what we have been doing since 2016 and I continually think about each of the teachers, boys and girls who will benefit, because, together, we are going to contribute to transform their lives."

Initially focused on 11 schools in three States –Kano, Kebbi and Tarabata– the partnership is expected to directly benefit over 5,600 children and 34 teachers, even in areas with limited connectivity. By equipping schools with these kits, the initiative aims to bridge educational disparities generated by the digital divide. The kits are designed to enrich the learning experience, support interactive teaching methods, and provide students with access to a wealth of digital educational content.

About ATC Nigeria:

ATC Nigeria is a subsidiary of American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multi-tenant communications real estate.

ATC Nigeria owns and operates over 8,600 telecommunications sites across the country, helping mobile network operators and other telecommunications service providers confidently deliver communications connectivity to consumers throughout Nigeria. For more information, visit: www.AmericanTower.com/en-ng/

About ProFuturo Foundation:

ProFuturo Foundation is an initiative of educational innovation with technology launched by Telefónica Foundation and "la Caixa" Foundation to reduce the educational gap in the world by providing quality education to children in vulnerable environments in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia. Its intervention model is based on the evidence of impact provided by continuous monitoring processes, studies and evaluations.

The ProFuturo program uses innovative teaching methodologies to help teachers and students develop competencies to face the challenges of the 21st century. The program works with other institutions and companies and aims to create a large international network of teachers who teach, learn and share knowledge to achieve, together, a better education in the world. https://ProFuturo.Education/en/