On August 1, the Chinese Ambassador Zhang Lizhong attended China-Uganda Friendship Day Event hosted by Huawei at Seeta High School in Mukono District and witnessed the donation handover by the company to the school. Mr. Kafuba, Special Representative of the State Minister for Higher Education Hon. John Muyingo, Wang Jianxun, Commercial Counselor of the Chinese Embassy, teachers and students were also in attendance.
Ambassador Zhang Lizhong introduced the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of CPC (the Communist Party of China), emphasizing that education, science, technology and talent serve as a fundamental and strategic underpinning of the Chinese modernization, with openness being the distinctive feature. China's resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively will inject new strong energy into youth exchanges, talent development, and education cooperation between China and Uganda. China will continue to support the development of Ugandan youth and education, so as to further deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries.
During the event, Huawei and the school organized a painting competition, and the Chinese medical team to Uganda was invited to provide free medical services to the students and teachers of the school.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Uganda.