Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia


On April 29, Ambassador Yin Chengwu met with Hon. Magdalene E. Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on implementing the outcomes of the meeting between the two heads of state and the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and further enhancing China-Liberia practical cooperation in the field of economy and trade.

